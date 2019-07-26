As Pbf Energy (PBF) Valuation Declined, Alpha Windward Trimmed Position; Rock Point Advisors Cut Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding as Market Value Rose

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 1,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,132 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, down from 67,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $207.94. About 10.28M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 96.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 12,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 469 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15,000, down from 12,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 513,093 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTORES ALKY UNIT PRODUCTION; 19/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY PARTIALLY SHUTS SULFUR PLANT AT ITS DELAWARE CITY, DELAWARE, REFINERY AFTER LEAK; MINIMAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 05/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery plans begins alky unit restart; 07/03/2018 – U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT BY MID-APRIL

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.38 per share. PBF’s profit will be $129.43 million for 6.60 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.18 actual EPS reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -191.53% EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2,760 shares to 2,849 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Partners Llp accumulated 0.04% or 14,035 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank And owns 10,937 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 6,498 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Morgan Stanley holds 218,447 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kepos Ltd Partnership holds 193,399 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 415,657 shares. 41,082 are owned by Utd Automobile Association. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 4.24M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 907,800 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Westfield Mgmt Com Lp stated it has 1.58 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 141 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.52 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters has 9.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,000 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Castleark Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 201,850 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 24.98 million shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ulysses Limited Company has 0.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,500 shares. Proffitt & Goodson invested 0.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Towercrest Mngmt holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,360 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.13M shares. Cincinnati Insur invested in 154,000 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Saybrook Nc accumulated 64,005 shares. The Illinois-based Gladius Cap Management LP has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 0.45% or 962,675 shares. Garrison Asset Limited Company reported 5,245 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 596,386 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings.

