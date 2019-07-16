As Pbf Energy (PBF) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Trimmed by $11.16 Million Its Position; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Dalton Investments Has Cut Position as Shares Rose

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 109,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 93,168 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 202,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 1.26 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 360,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, down from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 1.44M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 05/03/2018 PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 20/03/2018 – SMALL NUMBER OF UNITS AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY WERE HIT BY OUTAGE; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 20/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery back in operation after outage; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – ANNOUNCES CREDIT FACILITY UPSIZING TO $3.4 BILLION

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 355,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $44.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (NYSE:CBD) by 850,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.38 per share. PBF’s profit will be $129.45 million for 6.69 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.18 actual EPS reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -191.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.05% or 192,003 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 1.48 million shares. Moreover, Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 41,082 shares. Alpha Windward Limited holds 469 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Pinebridge Lp owns 1,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 17,099 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 178,391 shares. Systematic Management L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 127,820 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0.01% or 194,870 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management LP has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). 226,000 were accumulated by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited stated it has 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Blackrock owns 10.95 million shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 77.82 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 47,600 shares to 132,451 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 45,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) holds 1.15% or 55,294 shares. Quantitative Invest Lc has invested 0.19% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 120 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 313,611 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.49% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hl Fincl Ltd reported 9,168 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.6% or 76,293 shares. Missouri-based Company Retail Bank has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.04% or 374,893 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny accumulated 0.28% or 27,820 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 257,623 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 144,975 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

