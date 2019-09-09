As Pbf Energy (PBF) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Boosted Position; As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stock Rose, Holder Tensile Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 87.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 75,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 161,622 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 86,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.49. About 2.17 million shares traded or 2.79% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 19/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY PARTIALLY SHUTS SULFUR PLANT AT ITS DELAWARE CITY, DELAWARE, REFINERY AFTER LEAK; MINIMAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION; 10/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restores alky unit production; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 03/05/2018 – RFS REFINER WAIVERS LOWER RIN HEADWINDS FOR PBF: NIMBLEY; 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY IN NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY PLANS FCCU RESTART FOR LATE NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 20/03/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE REIFNERY CAT CRACKER, ALKY UNIT REMAIN SHUT FOR MONTH-LONG OVERHAUL

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 84,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.35M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 1.02M shares traded or 108.97% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37,878 shares to 255,245 shares, valued at $91.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,094 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 490,916 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fin has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company accumulated 88,972 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs Inc, Florida-based fund reported 36,110 shares. Foster And Motley invested in 0.11% or 24,749 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm owns 0.04% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 6.64 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding invested 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). The New York-based Gideon Capital Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.15% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Whittier Tru Co invested in 0% or 16 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 48,007 shares. James owns 23,010 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 161,622 shares. Sterling Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Ajo Lp invested in 0.22% or 1.35 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tensile Capital Management Lc holds 1.12M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 26,700 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Limited, Hong Kong-based fund reported 5,156 shares. Convergence Investment Llc invested in 4,954 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ftb holds 0% or 233 shares. Gideon reported 4,366 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.03% or 1.62M shares in its portfolio. Pnc Finance Services Gru reported 1,033 shares stake. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 3,785 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited owns 125,402 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 6,384 shares. 24,300 were reported by Strs Ohio.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on November, 6. CSOD’s profit will be $15.52M for 49.90 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -345.45% EPS growth.