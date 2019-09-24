As Pbf Energy (PBF) Stock Price Declined, Holder Sterling Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holder Marlowe Partners LP Boosted Its Holding by $814,572

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 6,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 77,933 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 71,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.61. About 701,938 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 72.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 68,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 26,229 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $821,000, down from 94,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 5.45% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 2.12 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 10/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC PBF.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $37 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery may finish gasoline unit overhaul by mid-April; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit in next 2 days; 15/05/2018 – CHANGES IN THIRD POINT LLC’S HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 06/03/2018 – MASSIVE INCENTIVE TO EXPORT GASOLINE TO AVOID RIN COST: PBF; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – QTRLY REVENUES $5.8 BLN VS $4.8 BLN; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery plans begins alky unit restart; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Srb Corporation holds 0.04% or 3,940 shares. Df Dent & Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cornerstone holds 0.02% or 1,812 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dean Mngmt has 0.58% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 4,591 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management holds 0.11% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 2,383 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.51% or 135,675 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 0.01% or 1,770 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Bessemer Gru Inc has invested 0.45% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Brown Advisory Inc reported 10,718 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advsrs Inc owns 34,860 shares. Vestor Capital Lc reported 40,540 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.05% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 148,897 shares. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.29 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 4,000 shares.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06M and $173.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 95.25 million shares or 7.28% less from 102.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Partners Llp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). The California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 31,682 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 17,066 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 1.54 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Sector Pension Investment Board owns 32,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis reported 21,183 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Encompass Capital Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.98% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp reported 43,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westfield Capital Management LP has invested 0.36% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Capital Growth Mgmt Lp reported 390,000 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 8,206 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Northern Trust accumulated 1.35 million shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PBF’s profit will be $103.11 million for 7.54 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.