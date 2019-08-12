As Pbf Energy (PBF) Stock Price Declined, Capital Growth Management LP Trimmed Its Holding; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Rose, Chickasaw Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $90.25 Million

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 360,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, down from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 2.35 million shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 20/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery back in operation after outage; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – PBF CEO NIMBLEY SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK 2018 BY IHS MARKIT; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Net $30.4M; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 13/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS GASOLINE UNIT; 13/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarts gasoline unit; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 244.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 4.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.24M, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.11B market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is up 16.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – KML WILL CONSULT WITH VARIOUS STAKEHOLDERS IN AN EFFORT TO REACH AGREEMENTS BY MAY 31ST THAT MAY ALLOW PROJECT TO PROCEED; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS PROVINCE NOT DELAYING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 862,498 shares to 5.90 million shares, valued at $194.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% or 32,843 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.37% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 0.04% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 76 shares. Sequent Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus invested in 2.66% or 13.90 million shares. Kepos Cap LP has invested 0.3% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Shelton Capital Management owns 301 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.45% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Veritable Lp accumulated 259,890 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 0.08% or 67,310 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.13% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 470,288 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 526,206 shares. Samson Lc accumulated 556,616 shares or 13.37% of the stock.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Azul S A by 30,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (NYSE:CBD).