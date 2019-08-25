As Pbf Energy (PBF) Stock Declined, Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.40 Million; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder Burney Co Trimmed Position as Stock Value Declined

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 45,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 30,414 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 75,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 1.41 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – MASSIVE INCENTIVE TO EXPORT GASOLINE TO AVOID RIN COST: PBF; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTORES ALKY UNIT PRODUCTION; 07/03/2018 – U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 09/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette gasoline unit expected back by Thursday; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN

Burney Co decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 12,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 42,658 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 54,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.69M shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – Maker of Southwest Airlines Engine Calls for Closer Inspections; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 81.0 PCT VS 79.0 PCT YR AGO; 07/03/2018 Southwest Airlines Honors Its New Orleans Service With State-Themed Tribute, Unveiling Louisiana One Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 957 WAS ENROUTE CHICAGO TO NEWARK TODAY; 26/04/2018 – LUV: BROKEN BLADE SHOULDN’T HAVE CAUSED DRAMATIC COWLING DAMAGE; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 17/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: NTSB says 1 person dead after Southwest Airlines flight headed to Dallas suffers engine failure; makes em; 02/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Reports First Quarter Profit; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME 350 U.S. CFM56-7B ENGINES WITHIN 20 DAYS — STATEMENT

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6,500 shares to 133,919 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 2,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glendon Capital Mngmt Lp invested 1.25% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 40,840 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 3.15M shares. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 35,974 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability holds 1.82% or 78,042 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com stated it has 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 18,817 are owned by Advisory Service Ntwk Llc. 5,857 were reported by Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk invested in 108,799 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo invested in 357,983 shares. Telos Cap owns 0.59% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 36,453 shares. First Foundation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 60,319 shares to 87,300 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 56,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 290,740 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 15,931 are held by Royal National Bank Of Canada. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 174,232 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 15,127 were reported by Meeder Asset Management. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 8,430 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) has 7,613 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.1% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Mackenzie reported 0.01% stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co owns 71,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.03% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 86,057 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Swiss Bankshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Hennessy holds 0.46% or 320,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm has 0.04% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).