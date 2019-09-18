As Pbf Energy (PBF) Share Value Declined, Towle & Co Has Increased Its Holding by $20.29 Million; Ametek (AME) Shareholder Cooke & Bieler LP Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose

Towle & Co increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 132.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 654,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.01M, up from 495,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 1.80 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – ACCORDION FEATURE IN THE CREDIT AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR COMMITMENTS OF UP TO $3.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT RESTART; 05/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery begins alky unit restart; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Straus Exits Position in PBF Energy; 12/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarting gasoline unit; 10/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC PBF.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $37 TARGET PRICE; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 11/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY ON SCHEDULE TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT IN NEXT TWO DAYS

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 20,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.88 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $90.02. About 749,732 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 95.25 million shares or 7.28% less from 102.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Csat Inv Advisory LP owns 281 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 484,030 shares. Spark Investment Limited Com owns 0.32% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 146,700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 413,071 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 26,229 shares. Kennedy Management holds 250,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 388,358 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Research holds 29,000 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Llc owns 8,430 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Proshare Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 16,326 shares. Utah Retirement System, Utah-based fund reported 22,525 shares.

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Shares of PBF Energy Tank on Oil Price Spike – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PBF Energy Inc (PBF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $230.63M for 22.28 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res Incorporated reported 1.08 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc invested in 0.5% or 199,166 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested in 0.03% or 49,649 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 252,410 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 405,127 shares. 7,557 are owned by Sigma Planning. 32,099 are owned by Norinchukin Commercial Bank The. 1,444 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Bridges Investment Mgmt has 8,460 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1,450 are held by Monetary Mngmt Gp. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 13,500 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 21,021 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 12,441 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.08% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SkyBitz Launches New Wireless Door Sensor for Advanced Asset Security with Real-Time Notifications – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AMETEK Acquires Pacific Design Technologies – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like AMETEK, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AME) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMETEK buys Pacific Design for $125M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.