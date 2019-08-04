As Pbf Energy (PBF) Share Price Declined, Tealwood Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.06 Million; Farmstead Capital Management Holds Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 222.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 34,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 49,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 15,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 2.52M shares traded or 16.62% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY PLANS FCCU RESTART FOR LATE NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY ON SCHEDULE TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT IN NEXT TWO DAYS; 20/03/2018 – ALL UNITS OPERATING AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY AFTER WEEKEND POWER OUTAGE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT RESTART EXPECTED BY WEEKEND; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit by Friday; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 1.45M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorp, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,786 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division has 0.13% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 6.09M shares. Institute For Wealth owns 9,071 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Optimum Invest holds 0.02% or 850 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability owns 6,139 shares. Hap Trading Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 11,848 shares. Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) Limited owns 49,805 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 2.19M shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 290,075 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 19,106 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 313,611 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 208,312 shares. Riverhead Management Llc reported 0.01% stake. Delta Asset Llc Tn owns 150 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 1.65 million shares. Invesco stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). 232,791 are held by Legal And General Grp Plc. Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). James Inc holds 0.05% or 23,010 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability Co holds 196,041 shares. Principal Inc holds 0.02% or 532,678 shares. New Amsterdam Ltd owns 172,496 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 24,775 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 130,875 shares. Hartford Management reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 21,114 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP owns 1.58 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability owns 3,200 shares.

