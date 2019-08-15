As Pbf Energy (PBF) Market Value Declined, Federated Investors Has Increased by $1.10 Million Its Position; Medifast (MED) Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $5.08 Million as Shares Declined

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71 million, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $101.4. About 38,929 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 35,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 529,775 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50 million, up from 494,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 310,200 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SFC ENERGY: PBF GROUP RECEIVES ORDER FOR FIRST SERIES OF INTEGRATED POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR HIGH TECH LASER SYSTEMS; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 20/03/2018 – ALL UNITS OPERATING AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY AFTER WEEKEND POWER OUTAGE; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette gasoline unit expected back by Thursday; 20/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery back in operation after outage; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – ANNOUNCES CREDIT FACILITY UPSIZING TO $3.4 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Medifast, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medifast (MED) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Medifast, Inc. to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Upsizing of Credit Facility to Approximately C$360 Million (US$280 Million) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 56,805 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.01% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Co has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) stated it has 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Guggenheim holds 9,863 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 123,770 were accumulated by Aqr Management Ltd Liability. Ls Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,658 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 9,694 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 7,421 shares. Engaged Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 31,550 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Highstreet Asset Management has 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 7,000 shares.

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PBF Energy Inc (PBF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PBF Logistics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why PBF Energy Shouldn’t Be Your First Choice Among Refiners – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,931 were reported by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Kbc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 56,993 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0.1% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 926,100 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 178,192 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated invested 0.27% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 4.50M shares. World Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 9,344 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Manufacturers Life Co The owns 194,870 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.04% or 15,127 shares. Smith Asset LP accumulated 1,150 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 94,979 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,251 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 207,600 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 31,090 shares.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 38,191 shares to 280,510 shares, valued at $79.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 20,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,130 shares, and cut its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU).