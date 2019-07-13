As Pbf Energy (PBF) Market Valuation Declined, Private Management Group Increased Its Holding; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Energy Income Partners Lowered Its Position

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 19,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 487,230 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17 million, up from 467,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 962,566 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – SMALL NUMBER OF UNITS AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY WERE HIT BY OUTAGE; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT RESTART EXPECTED BY WEEKEND; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY: REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4B; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY IN NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 05/03/2018 PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 108,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.47M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.69M, down from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 669,034 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.30M for 15.54 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14,822 shares to 295,089 shares, valued at $37.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 15,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 18,422 shares to 24,450 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,546 shares, and cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

