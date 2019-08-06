As Pbf Energy (PBF) Market Valuation Declined, Holder D-E Shaw & Company Has Increased Stake; As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (GWPH) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sio Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 436.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 300,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 369,439 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51 million, up from 68,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 897,101 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 03/05/2018 – RFS REFINER WAIVERS LOWER RIN HEADWINDS FOR PBF: NIMBLEY; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY TO RESTART ALKY UNIT BY WEEKEND; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – ACCORDION FEATURE IN THE CREDIT AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR COMMITMENTS OF UP TO $3.5 BLN; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – ANNOUNCES CREDIT FACILITY UPSIZING TO $3.4 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT; 03/05/2018 – PAULSBORO REFINERY COKER, SMALL CRUDE UNIT WORK STARTS SEPT:PBF; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Rev $5.8B; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY PLANS FCCU RESTART FOR LATE NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC PBF.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $37 TARGET PRICE

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (GWPH) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 33,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 50,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, down from 84,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $150.24. About 244,073 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 08/03/2018 Cannabidiol-infused Beverages Could Be Canada’s Next Big Industry; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 1:15 P.M; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 19/04/2018 – FDA panel unanimously votes for GW Pharma’s cannabis-derived epilepsy drug

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc (Call) by 25,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 132,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,079 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (Put) (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,372 are held by Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership. New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Liability Corp New York reported 1.97% stake. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 325,392 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% or 1.65 million shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 48,007 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa accumulated 59,068 shares. Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Hbk Invs LP invested in 107,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn holds 467,616 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 218,447 shares. Systematic Finance Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Mackenzie Finance accumulated 83,275 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 194,870 shares.

