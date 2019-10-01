As Paylocity Holdings (PCTY) Market Valuation Rose, Granahan Investment Management Has Raised Position; Nordstrom (JWN) Shareholder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Trimmed Its Position by $363,723

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 11,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 54,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, down from 65,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 2.22M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 07/03/2018 – Next Steps for Nordstrom? 3 Possible Outcomes; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects initial takeover offer from Nordstrom family for $50 per share; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Of Nordstrom Board Announces The Receipt And Rejection Of An Indicative Proposal To Acquire The Company; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Board Rejects Founding Family’s $8.4B Bid in Retail Rift (Video); 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sees FY2018 EPS $3.35-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 43C; 09/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Teenagers Falsely Accused of Stealing in St. Louis; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family Group Includes Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Paylocity Holdings Corp (PCTY) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 52,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 577,467 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.18 million, up from 524,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $97.58. About 293,379 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY)

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tilly’s, Inc. Appoints Tricia D. Smith as Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer; Promotes Michael L. Henry to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Nordstrom Stock Was Gaining Today – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Large Option Trader Buys Nordstrom Puts Following Big Earnings Jump – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Nordstrom, Chesapeake Energy, and Boston Beer Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 14,352 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com has 53,956 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Amer Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 73,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. 30,642 were reported by Sg Americas. Texas-based Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.04% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Tarbox Family Office has 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset holds 0% or 2,800 shares. Sei Co has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 9,849 shares. 1.59M were reported by Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cohen Klingenstein owns 19,790 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 6,932 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Lc holds 0.51% or 89,766 shares. Commerce Comml Bank invested in 6,283 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 8,751 shares.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.79 million for 12.56 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 9,177 shares to 183,555 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 39,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Finance reported 70,177 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 65,672 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,203 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.24% or 696,218 shares. Hillsdale Inv accumulated 32,000 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 44,159 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Ltd Com. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 49,360 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Echo Street Management Lc owns 366,816 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp invested in 700,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc holds 916,863 shares.