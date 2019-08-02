As Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Valuation Rose, Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Verus Financial Partners Boosted Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $592,020

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 29.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 35,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 85,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, down from 120,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $100.34. About 81,144 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $289.57. About 270,028 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 12,169 shares to 49,041 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 73,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 608,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).