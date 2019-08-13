As Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Stock Value Rose, Holder Echo Street Capital Management Has Lowered by $13.98 Million Its Position; Arosa Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position in Helmerich & Payne (HP) by $2.85 Million

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 51,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 218,436 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14M, up from 166,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 1.91M shares traded or 36.03% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 157,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 348,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 505,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.77% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $104.27. About 626,859 shares traded or 59.48% up from the average. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 485,282 shares to 2.83 million shares, valued at $50.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 40,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,240 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Old Commercial Bank In reported 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Vanguard Grp Inc has 2.93 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Act Ii Mgmt Lp reported 15,000 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Wasatch Advisors Incorporated owns 2.01M shares. State Street holds 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) or 623,176 shares. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Franklin Res Inc owns 454,468 shares. 86 are held by Parkside Savings Bank Tru. Cortina Asset Management Ltd reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). The California-based Aperio Gru Lc has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd owns 5,300 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 51,418 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Conestoga Lc holds 1.46% or 588,637 shares in its portfolio.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pure Acquisition Corp by 425,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,781 shares, and cut its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR).

