As Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Share Value Rose, Holder Osterweis Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Karp Capital Management Has Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $2.43 Million; Share Price Declined

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 375.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 29,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 37,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54M, up from 7,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 739,650 shares traded or 70.78% up from the average. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 215.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 25,563 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, up from 8,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 12.34M shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology

Karp Capital Management Corp, which manages about $168.02M and $315.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 14,937 shares to 15,877 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,337 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation reported 128,697 shares stake. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 7,715 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Centurylink Invest Mngmt has invested 1.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mirador Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Highland Capital Ltd Liability owns 76,777 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chevy Chase Trust holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.57 million shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 2.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 179 shares or 0% of the stock. Mar Vista Inv Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 706,309 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2,759 were reported by Alethea Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Amer National Bank reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Texas-based Crossvault Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel reported 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Shaker Ltd Co Oh invested 3.49% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.12% or 96,896 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Capital owns 1.48M shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited reported 48,727 shares. Federated Pa owns 0.07% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 316,274 shares. Roberts Glore Co Il owns 3,290 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Osterweis Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 37,685 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 386,137 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 70,177 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wasatch Advsr Incorporated has 1.73 million shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 4,413 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.55% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 512 shares. Next Financial Group Incorporated invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 3,487 shares to 131,063 shares, valued at $16.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 71,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,663 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

