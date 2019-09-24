As Paycom Software (PAYC) Valuation Rose, Holder Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding by $6.39 Million; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Valuation Rose While Cim Trimmed by $3.63 Million Its Position

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 39.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 28,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 42,518 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64M, down from 70,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 159,989 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 4,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 16,213 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 21,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $11.98 during the last trading session, reaching $831.31. About 200,832 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – New Chipotle CEO Deepens Cultural Shift With SoCal Headquarters; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices; 23/04/2018 – DJ CMG Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMGO); 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 30/04/2018 – Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. To Hold Special Investor Call On June 27; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle: AIP Formula Yielded Payout Based on ’17 Financials, But In Light of Share Price, CEO, CFO and Marketing Chief Didn’t Receive AIP Payouts; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MLN, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 66.40 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “USAT: Why Chipotle Stock Just Dropped 5% – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Launches Carne Asada Throughout the US – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chipotle Mexican Grill Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old National Bankshares In has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Oh accumulated 1,587 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Waddell Reed Fincl Inc has 0.47% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 259,140 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.04% or 9,123 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.06% or 831 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Gp Inc has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 4,182 shares. Td Asset reported 7,719 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,925 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Company holds 369 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 15,322 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 7,793 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $290.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,083 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 9,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Will Paycom Be Acquired? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4,928 shares to 86,825 shares, valued at $53.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 62,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88 million for 91.81 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.