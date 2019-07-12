As Paycom Software (PAYC) Valuation Rose, Cim Cut Its Position by $480,060; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Share Price Rose, Holder Stifel Financial Cut Its Position by $3.10 Million

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,040 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $243.87. About 516,352 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 24,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,435 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, down from 137,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $141.9. About 1.01M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B; 04/04/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SERIES X NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING OF UPTO $450 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE WORLDWIDE ROOM ADDITIONS OF 5.5 TO 6 PERCENT, NET OF DELETIONS, FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL DECLARES AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 03/04/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center To Hold Customer Experience Symposium; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 20/03/2018 – lnterval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $530.47M for 22.60 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – MAR – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Antero Midstream (AM) Declines 12.3%: Where’s it Headed? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Radian Group (RGA) Announces Pricing of $450M Senior Notes – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UK watchdog proposes to fine Marriott $124 million for data breach – StreetInsider.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Spurt in Addressable TV Ads Mar FB, GOOGL’s Duopoly? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 1,607 shares to 71,579 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 80,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,002 are held by Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp. The New York-based Gm Advisory Gru has invested 0.07% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Company invested in 1,251 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 0.05% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2,761 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Pennsylvania invested in 2,440 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hrt Llc reported 1,784 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bridges Investment Mgmt holds 2,178 shares. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.3% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Mirae Asset Investments Co holds 45,102 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsrs Incorporated owns 54,548 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Company, Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,688 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc owns 12,277 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Cap Ww Investors holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 12.71 million shares.