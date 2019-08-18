As Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Stake; U S G (USG) Share Price Were Volatile While Barnett & Company Has Cut by $953,396 Its Position

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 95.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 22,172 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 23,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 01/05/2018 – USG agrees to discuss possible sale with Knauf; 01/05/2018 – USG BOARD AUTHORIZES TALKS WITH KNAUF; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer “Substantially Undervalues the Company; 17/04/2018 – KNAUF FILES PROXY, URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST USG NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – USG DETRERMINES KNAUF PROPOSAL `SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES’ CO; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Presented USG Board With Offer to Acquire Co. in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $42/Share; 26/03/2018 – BERKSHIRE PROPOSED TO GRANT KNAUF OPTION TO PURCHASE USG STAKE; 26/03/2018 – Knauf: Awaiting USG’s Response to March 15 Proposal; 12/04/2018 – Buffett to Rebuff USG Board Slate as Berkshire Seeks Exit (Video); 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD SAYS IT `WILL NOT YIELD TO THIS PRESSURE’

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 85.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 265,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 44,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, down from 309,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $241.42. About 446,318 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 100,611 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 121,118 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 7,682 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.03% stake. Alphaone Invest Serv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,132 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 128,940 shares. Gabelli & Investment Advisers holds 2.55% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 457,342 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 2,720 shares. Invesco Limited reported 46,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 1,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Raymond James Svcs Inc reported 35,875 shares. Ruggie Capital Gru stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 100,878 shares to 119,347 shares, valued at $15.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Business Partners Unit Ltd Lp by 18,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).