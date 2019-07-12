As Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Rose, Cim Has Trimmed Its Position; As Hess (HES) Stock Value Rose, Impala Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $33.44 Million

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,040 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $244.03. About 171,328 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 557,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.96 million, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.41. About 575,572 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 195,676 shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $23.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (NYSE:HOG) by 340,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd holds 236 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Artemis Mgmt Llp stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 468,497 are owned by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 214,860 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 8.63M shares. Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 38 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 5,012 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% or 7,062 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 2,027 shares in its portfolio. Cooperman Leon G holds 376,900 shares. Barometer Capital Mngmt owns 80,760 shares. 291,800 are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited Company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com invested in 76,643 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 150,369 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $23.66 million activity. LIPSCHULTZ MARC S also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. Hill Gregory P. sold $622,591 worth of stock. Turner Michael R had sold 7,107 shares worth $394,012 on Tuesday, February 12. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079 worth of stock. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. The insider HOLIDAY EDITH E bought 442 shares worth $25,079.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.60M for 100.01 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

