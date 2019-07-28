As Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cim Trimmed Holding; United Fire Group Trimmed Holding in U S Bancorp (USB) as Market Valuation Declined

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 6.40M shares traded or 22.21% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,040 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $235.2. About 548,931 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp acquisition of Regions would be `compelling’ – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “U.S. Bank to give $1 million to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,961 shares. Markston reported 0.94% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Farmers Retail Bank stated it has 0.28% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Smith Asset Management Lp has invested 0.65% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Lbmc Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,115 shares. Davenport Company Lc holds 0.03% or 52,253 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.42% or 22,504 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.09% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 154,303 shares. Estabrook Cap Management holds 72,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Limited reported 108,223 shares. Axa stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.18% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 5.61 million shares. Ghp Invest owns 66,487 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 55,584 shares stake. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership reported 0.2% stake.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69M for 96.39 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.