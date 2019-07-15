As Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Price Rose, Polen Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Edgestream Partners LP Has Lifted Its Cme Group (CME) Holding by $6.43 Million; Market Value Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $244.11. About 181,415 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 425.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 39,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,396 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 9,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $205.96. About 450,763 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LINGERING TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S SHARPLY LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 07/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 6; 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for CBOT wheat; 04/05/2018 – CME Group considers raising corn, soybean storage rates; 25/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO NEAR ACCORD ON $5.7 BILLION TAKEOVER OF NEX – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 8; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME Group lines up £3.8bn takeover of Michael Spencer’s Nex

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 58,391 shares to 40,231 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 45,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,590 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Fantastic Friday – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goldman skeptical of ‘insurance’ U.S. rate cuts from Fed – Nasdaq” published on June 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Yield curve steeper, rate cut bets unmoved by inflation gain – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “XLF, CME, CB, PNC: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aquis buys London-based NEX in pursuit of European exchange ambition – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.00 million are held by Primecap Management Ca. Artisan Prtn LP invested in 39,120 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 150,775 shares. Natixis reported 125,049 shares stake. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 0.16% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Tru Advisors Lp reported 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 1832 Asset Lp accumulated 0% or 60 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc stated it has 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Shelton Mgmt owns 370 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Security Natl Tru accumulated 127 shares. Round Table Ltd Llc invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 7,270 shares. United Automobile Association holds 700,666 shares.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Paycom Software, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on January 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paycom: Standing Out In All The Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) CEO Chad Richison on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom Surges But These Analysts Remain Sidelined – Benzinga” with publication date: February 06, 2019.