As Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Polen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Boeing Company (BA) Holder Harbour Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $379,857

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $252.69. About 513,744 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $360.3. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SERVICES UNIT’S SALES GROWING AT 8% PACE VS. 6% IN 2017; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.66 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

