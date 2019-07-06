As Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cim Decreased Its Stake by $480,060; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) as Valuation Rose

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,040 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $239.3. About 283,327 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 844,499 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.26M for 98.07 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Paycom (PAYC) to Post Q1 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “1 Great Stock for Your Roth IRA That You’ve Likely Overlooked – The Motley Fool” on November 17, 2018. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paycom Earnings Preview: The Stock Is Overbought, But That Might Not Matter – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $453.58M for 26.96 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,074 are owned by Ent Service. Papp L Roy Associate holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 10,549 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 58,300 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 28,700 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp reported 3,950 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd invested in 0.02% or 12,793 shares. Homrich And Berg owns 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 8,666 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 62,332 shares. Kessler Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,360 shares. Citigroup holds 0.05% or 493,818 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.19% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Boyar Asset Management invested 0.58% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stifel Fincl holds 0.09% or 311,756 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 64,871 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 1,072 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Upgrade Vaults Red-Hot Waste Management Stock to New Heights – Schaeffers Research” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.