As Paycom Software (PAYC) Shares Rose, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increased by $1.67 Million Its Position; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Boosted Holding in At&T (T)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 233.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 7,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 10,563 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 3,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 539,261 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1567.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 227,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 241,773 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10M, up from 14,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 21.37M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin Amer; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 500,000 shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 42,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,985 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,610 shares to 11,074 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.