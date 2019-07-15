As Paycom Software (PAYC) Shares Rose, Origin Asset Management Llp Lowered by $843,696 Its Position; Lipe & Dalton Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $347,639

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 4,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, down from 90,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $243.42. About 233,535 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $134.75. About 6.15 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 31,100 shares to 102,000 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Paycom Places First at HR.com’s Leadership Excellence and Development Awards – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paycom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Paycom Software Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom: Standing Out In All The Metrics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 99.76 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Much Can Johnson & Johnson’s Consumer Healthcare Revenue Grow Over The Next Three Years? – Forbes” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Loweâ€™s, Netflix and Edison International – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,135 shares to 12,009 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth owns 10,369 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 13.57 million shares. Taylor Asset holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,700 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa accumulated 230,078 shares. Park National Oh invested in 2.7% or 343,277 shares. Burke And Herbert State Bank And owns 43,603 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 19,715 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp owns 107,429 shares. Shufro Rose Co Limited Liability Co invested 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Groesbeck Mngmt Corp Nj reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Florida-based Efg Asset Management (Americas) has invested 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mastrapasqua Asset holds 1.8% or 67,745 shares. Cibc Markets Corporation has invested 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 36,200 are held by Northstar Group. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.53% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 110,183 shares.