As Paycom Software (PAYC) Shares Rose, Capital Research Global Investors Has Raised Stake; Columbus Circle Investors Holding in Harsco (HSC) Decreased by $2.77 Million

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 138,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 268,457 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, down from 407,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 124,283 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has risen 15.53% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Harsco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSC); 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Harsco; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income of $45 Million to $50 Million; 16/03/2018 – Harsco to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Shareholders Elect Eight Director Nominees to Board; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 135,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.97 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $236.19. About 228,777 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,838 shares to 26,559 shares, valued at $13.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 48,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 668,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. HSC’s profit will be $29.67 million for 17.11 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.59% EPS growth.

