As Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Value Rose, Polen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Celgene Com (CELG) Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $427,512

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $246.82. About 381,634 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 42,768 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 47,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $95.36. About 1.20 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 15/05/2018 – Nohla Therapeutics Announces Closing of $45 Million Series B Financing; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28,663 shares to 112,398 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 16,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National holds 5,095 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sun Life Inc has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,193 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 18,699 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.39% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 6,634 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.26% or 4.16 million shares. Woodstock Corporation owns 93,605 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al owns 67,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 12,440 shares in its portfolio. American Group Inc Inc owns 60,000 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bristol John W Incorporated reported 0.75% stake. Whittier Tru Com holds 0.17% or 57,848 shares in its portfolio. 1,536 were accumulated by Ftb Advisors Incorporated. Indiana And Inv Co owns 14,781 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,798 shares to 40,660 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 24,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.