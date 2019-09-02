As Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Value Rose, Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Trimmed Its Holding; As Stifel Finl (SF) Stock Rose, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Holding

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 5,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 121,612 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 127,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 195,019 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 16,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 60,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42 million, down from 76,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $250.12. About 391,805 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) by 12,725 shares to 610,826 shares, valued at $20.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 5,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $34.31M for 107.81 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SF’s profit will be $96.66 million for 9.27 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,525 shares. 262,436 were reported by Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 3.32 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 2.08M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 186,747 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). 254,295 were accumulated by Junto Capital Mngmt L P. Nordea Mngmt Ab invested in 54,600 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Sei Investments stated it has 77,536 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc holds 4,730 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. 93,570 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. 60 were reported by Advisory Service Network Lc.

