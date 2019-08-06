As Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Motley Fool Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.45 Million; Twitter (TWTR) Holder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Boosted Holding

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 21,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 633,593 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83 million, up from 611,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 10.07M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 25/04/2018 – $TWTR’s daily user base grew by 10 percent, the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth:; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 18,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26 million, down from 178,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $227.06. About 383,930 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Citigroup, Twitter and Tesla – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Buy Twitter (TWTR) Before Q2 2019 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hyperloop Test Pod Breaks Speed Record And Wins The Annual Hyperloop Pod Competition – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Snap: Next Twitter At Best – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 638 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 475 shares. Korea Investment has invested 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Davenport And Limited Liability Company owns 19,185 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 96,614 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 7,435 shares. Chevy Chase holds 0.1% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 607,583 shares. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 766,621 shares stake. Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 170,053 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 39,013 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability Company has 945 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hrt Lc stated it has 26,289 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Ruggie owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup invested in 1.43M shares.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,856 shares to 295,204 shares, valued at $56.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 5,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,198 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,673 shares to 9,936 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Inc by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).