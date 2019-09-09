As Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Cut Holding by $3.09 Million; Home Depot (HD) Holder Park National Has Cut Stake as Valuation Rose

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 16,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 60,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42M, down from 76,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.85% or $22.1 during the last trading session, reaching $227.52. About 871,186 shares traded or 42.73% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 10,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 87,592 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.81M, down from 97,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $231.51. About 2.10M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 62,399 shares to 237,880 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Preferred Securiti (FPE) by 68,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.97 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 4.71M shares or 0% of the stock. 85,869 were reported by Badgley Phelps And Bell. Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt has 2.54% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 24,721 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Llc has 0.11% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 62,946 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability holds 0.26% or 14,551 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hartline Investment owns 1.52% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 30,321 shares. Evanson Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,347 shares. Roanoke Asset Ny holds 3.95% or 44,216 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Livingston Group Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 2.59% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 30,304 shares. Pictet Comml Bank And Limited owns 3,850 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Limited owns 144,237 shares. Bridgeway has 0.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Headinvest Ltd holds 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,821 shares.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 12,225 shares to 28,926 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) by 12,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.95 million for 98.07 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.