As Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Price Rose, Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Cut Position; Hartford Financial Management Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Increased by $1.24 Million as Market Value Rose

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 16,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 70,779 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, down from 87,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $241.53. About 314,050 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 11,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 44,759 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 33,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $135.32. About 5.32M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney’s Recent Run Is a Lesson for Long-Term Investors – Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0.43% or 140,075 shares in its portfolio. 5,101 were accumulated by Valmark Advisers. Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 26,968 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Exchange Cap owns 54,933 shares. Orrstown, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,062 shares. Cadinha & Communications Limited has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Greenwood Capital Ltd invested 3.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stearns Svcs Gru reported 2,212 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 0.33% stake. Farmers Bank & Trust invested in 1% or 16,527 shares. Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fincl Mngmt Pro, a Texas-based fund reported 198 shares. Patten Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 18,757 shares. Barry Advisors Ltd Llc owns 72,920 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Paycom to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Paycom Surges But These Analysts Remain Sidelined – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Paycom Ranks No. 6 on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paycom: Standing Out In All The Metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom Is Too Rich For My Blood – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8,019 shares to 10,659 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 15,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).