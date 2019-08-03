As Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Price Rose, Holder Riverbridge Partners Decreased Holding; As Textron (TXT) Valuation Declined, Bluemountain Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $2.81 Million

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 16,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 403,182 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.25M, down from 419,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $236.52. About 488,611 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 56,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 238,499 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 182,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 1.38M shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Operating Margin 8.5%; 18/04/2018 – Textron Reports First Quarter 2018 Income from Continuing Operations of $0.72 per Share; Signs Agreement to Sell Tools & Test; 09/03/2018 – B.F. ‘Bev’ Dolan Rode a Golf Car All the Way to the Top Job at Textron; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Segment Profit $279M; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Bell Revenue $752M, Up 8%

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8,654 shares to 354,224 shares, valued at $56.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 106,202 shares to 4,650 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 9,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,842 shares, and cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

