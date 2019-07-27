As Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Price Rose, Granahan Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Stake In Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) Was Upped

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 47,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 265,301 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.18 million, down from 312,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $235.2. About 445,297 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,605 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Holding Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Paycom Software Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paycom: Standing Out In All The Metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adesto Technologies by 76,739 shares to 387,737 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 52,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69M for 96.39 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.