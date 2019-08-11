As Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Price Rose, Concorde Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $310,716; Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Holder Weber Alan W Has Upped Its Holding by $189.00 Million

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 4,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 3,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $240.62. About 389,832 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614.25M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 5,066 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,862 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,803 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 18,020 shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 477,113 shares. Utd Asset Strategies has invested 0.04% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 14,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 3,660 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 250,304 shares. 193,000 were reported by Olstein Mngmt Ltd Partnership. 858 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs. Teton Advisors holds 0.18% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) or 190,175 shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 1.29M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weber Alan W holds 65,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 30,558 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 16,885 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.15 million activity.

