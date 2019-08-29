As Paycom Software (PAYC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cim Has Trimmed Its Position; Nantahala Capital Management Position in Gtt Communications (GTT) Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 238,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 648,218 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.49M, down from 886,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.25M market cap company. The stock increased 7.66% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 1.21 million shares traded or 32.47% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 12/03/2018 – GTT SAYS BANK STREET GROUP LLC SERVED AS ADVISER TO ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS ON THIS TRANSACTION

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 7,040 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $253.23. About 552,773 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rafael Hldgs Inc by 117,155 shares to 684,666 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 52,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc.

