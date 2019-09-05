As Paycom Software (PAYC) Market Value Rose, Polen Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $590,814; Consolidated Investment Group Cut Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding by $750,200; Share Price Declined

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $248.62. About 227,703 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 28,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, down from 31,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $7.11 during the last trading session, reaching $207.6. About 4.39M shares traded or 256.84% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Inc has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Regentatlantic Cap Lc holds 0.02% or 1,063 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Nuveen Asset reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 12,700 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.08% or 8.16M shares. Carlson Cap LP invested in 147,877 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru holds 0% or 19 shares. Axa accumulated 364,184 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd owns 3,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natl Asset Inc stated it has 2,862 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Alps Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 2,222 shares. Dupont Cap stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Llc owns 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,468 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

