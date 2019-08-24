As Paycom Software (PAYC) Market Value Rose, Polen Capital Management Cut Stake by $590,814; Baxter Intl (BAX) Valuation Rose While Strategy Asset Managers Lowered Its Stake by $1.61 Million

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $248.91. About 709,764 shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 80.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 19,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 4,974 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 24,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.74M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 5,858 shares to 240,589 shares, valued at $419.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 22,684 shares to 37,829 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,000 were accumulated by Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Llc. Weatherly Asset Management Lp, California-based fund reported 26,350 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 785,996 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com reported 0.06% stake. Hallmark Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tributary Limited Liability Corp owns 8,200 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 99,958 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 59,361 shares. 3,265 were reported by Caxton Associates Limited Partnership. Vigilant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 1,780 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc has 1,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 21,062 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc reported 2.3% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).