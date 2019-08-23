As Paycom Software (PAYC) Market Value Rose, First Republic Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.89 Million; Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Capital Management Lowered Stake by $1.41 Million as Stock Rose

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 77,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64M, down from 87,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $253.88. About 147,620 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 36,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 302,227 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99 million, down from 338,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 1.39 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jbf Cap owns 99,230 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 101 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 205 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.03% or 19,559 shares. Hartford Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 42,627 shares. 62.82M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Jnba has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 280,725 are held by Cibc Corp. First Manhattan owns 17,043 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 92,927 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.23% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 353,853 are held by Voya Inv Management Ltd. First Citizens Retail Bank And Comm accumulated 109,610 shares. Texas-based Kempner Capital Mngmt has invested 4.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 70,722 shares to 125,617 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 24,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT).

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 25,389 shares to 324,942 shares, valued at $123.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 115,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.