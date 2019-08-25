As Paycom Software (PAYC) Market Value Rose, Bridgecreek Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $2.29 Million; Heartland Advisors Holding in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Has Boosted as Share Price Rose

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 12,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 124,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63M, down from 137,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $248.91. About 732,512 shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 52.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 44,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 130,398 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73 million, up from 85,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $101.6. About 1.61 million shares traded or 76.44% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 59,429 shares to 216,744 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 643,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,708 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp. Amalgamated Bank has 0.04% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Gemmer Asset Limited Co accumulated 88 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.17% or 2,690 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated invested in 900 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 19,997 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 8,566 shares. 26,806 were accumulated by First Citizens Bank & Trust & Tru. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 6,252 shares. Everett Harris Ca accumulated 7,648 shares. 1,900 were reported by Denali Lc. Fiduciary Incorporated Wi accumulated 4.20 million shares or 2.47% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 9,112 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd Company owns 4,040 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 8,105 shares to 142,515 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 122,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).