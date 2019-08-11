As Paycom Software (PAYC) Market Valuation Rose, Polen Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Holding In Owens Ill (OI) Was Has Lifted

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $240.62. About 389,832 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 18,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.89M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 1.79M shares traded or 40.46% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 117,306 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $658.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 408,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 5.43 million shares to 7.06M shares, valued at $24.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natera Inc by 32,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,764 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,876 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $122,110 was bought by Williams Carol A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 90,085 shares stake. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0% or 25 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.36% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Trexquant Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 63,329 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership reported 2,265 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 188,626 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability owns 38,038 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc reported 0% stake. Spitfire Limited Com holds 9.23% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 465,102 shares. Renaissance Techs has 398,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2.15 million were accumulated by Golub Ltd Llc. The New York-based M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).