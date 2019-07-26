As Paycom Software (PAYC) Market Valuation Rose, Echo Street Capital Management Has Raised Position; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Harvard Management Co Has Lowered Its Stake

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 10,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,180 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49 million, up from 39,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $235.97. About 224,686 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 70,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 306,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.07M, down from 376,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $199.86. About 16.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – It’s one of two Capitol Hill appearances for the Facebook founder and CEO this week; 19/04/2018 – GERMAN BREXIT COORDINATOR PETER PTASSEK COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 07/04/2018 – Facebook has suspended Canadian political consultancy AggregateIQ from its platform; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PUBLISHES ENFORCEMENT NUMBERS FOR FIRST TIME; 07/04/2018 – Cambridge Whistle-Blower Says Facebook Data Could Be in Russia; 27/03/2018 – Kitco: Facebook’s Zuckerberg To Testify Before U.S. Congress; 29/03/2018 – FB: RAMPING UP FACT-CHECKING TO FIGHT FALSE NEWS ON ELECTIONS; 13/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 42,524 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 1.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 29,013 shares. Kenmare Cap Prtn Ltd stated it has 14.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Js Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 202,000 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Com accumulated 0.11% or 200,921 shares. Rdl Fincl owns 5,685 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Becker Management Inc stated it has 3,446 shares. Massachusetts Finance Com Ma has invested 0.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 440 shares. Vigilant Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Blb&B Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amg Natl Tru Comml Bank reported 1,430 shares. Blue Cap stated it has 28,963 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fosun Int Limited has 0.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). King Wealth, New York-based fund reported 2,057 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Stretch Colin sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35 million. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 9,578 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $51.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 248,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,941 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

