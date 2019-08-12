As Paycom Software Com (PAYC) Share Value Rose, Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Raised Holding; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose While Farr Miller & Washington Raised Stake

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc Com (PAYC) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 5,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 104,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.81M, up from 99,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $239.12. About 61,862 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 8,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 152,586 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, up from 144,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $203.71. About 330,151 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein Likely to Step Down in December: NYT (Video); 15/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs sees reshaping of industries driving M&A; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Hires New Co-Head of Russia in First Shakeup Since 2015; 08/03/2018 – ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ERST.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42.5 EUROS FROM 41.5 EUROS; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.7% On Year; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Alum Launches EPIQ Capital Group; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Goldman Sachs buys personal-finance app Clarity Money, sources say for a “high eight-figure sum”, to acquire a mobile; 01/05/2018 – Goldman says case for owning commodities has ‘rarely been stronger’ than it is now; 07/05/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Community Bank & Trust Na has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Echo Street Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 223,541 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 7,773 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communications Ltd Co reported 0.8% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Neuberger Berman Gp Lc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Baldwin Inv Management Ltd Liability has 6,940 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Com holds 0.97% or 404,900 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 75,320 shares. Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 1.57% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 5,552 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communication. 4,824 are held by Assetmark Inc. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,135 shares. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 190,251 shares to 314,342 shares, valued at $23.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,264 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 26,353 shares to 85,768 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santen Pharmaceutical Adr (SNPHY) by 115,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 917,927 shares, and cut its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc.

