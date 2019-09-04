As Paychex (PAYX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ensemble Capital Management Cut Holding; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Trimmed by $9.57 Million Its Holding

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 64,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 586,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.03 million, down from 650,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 618,626 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 68.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 52,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 24,144 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 76,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $183.51. About 418,005 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.61M for 16.04 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Raytheon, McKinney finalizing incentive agreement for new factory – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Time to Hope for â€˜Turnaround Tuesdayâ€™ – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 25,663 shares to 671,783 shares, valued at $9.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 20,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 47,375 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $46.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 20,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Dips on Mixed Q4 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex (PAYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paychex cut on weakening employment environment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.85 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

