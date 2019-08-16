As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Value Rose, Washington Trust Bank Has Cut Holding by $429,840; As Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Price Declined, Echo Street Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 33,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 47,169 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, down from 80,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $177.71. About 356,217 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 77.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 5,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124,000, down from 6,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 465,142 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31,815 shares to 203,276 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iff (NYSE:IFF) by 2,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.93 million for 29.30 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05 million for 38.97 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921 worth of stock or 1,100 shares.