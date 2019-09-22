As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Capital World Investors Has Lowered Position by $196.80 Million; Macys (M) Shareholder Hap Trading Upped Its Holding

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 109.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 26,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 51,021 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 24,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 17.81 million shares traded or 47.38% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s Flower Show® Presents Once Upon a Springtime; 19/04/2018 – Edited and Exclusive Fare, Lead Times Aimed to Lift Macy’s Sales; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s: Hoguet Will Continue in CFO Role Until Successor Named; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – SET A NEW APPROACH TO ITS BUSINESS IN CHINA; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six CMBS Classes of GSMSC 2012-BWTR; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO SEES COMP SALES ON OWNED, LICENSED BASIS TO INCREASE 1 PCT TO 2 PCT FOR FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10; 16/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Macy’s CEO Jeffrey Gennette “has a feel” and “has an eye” for department stores

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 50.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 2.37M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.03M, down from 4.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 1.73 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 473,258 shares to 120,942 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 115,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,016 shares, and cut its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 1.80M shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $21.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novocure Ltd by 200,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).