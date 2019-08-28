As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Scout Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding by $27.36 Million; Filament Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Decreased by $533,700 as Stock Price Declined

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.5. About 1.47 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Whole Foods slashes its marketing staff as Amazon continues to push brand to cut costs – Business Insider; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 03/04/2018 – Office Chai: Amazon India Fires 60 Employees, More Layoffs Could Follow; 16/03/2018 – CNBC: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 59.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 342,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 232,218 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62 million, down from 574,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $80.78. About 361,982 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 319 are held by Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt. Seatown Holdg Pte accumulated 33,950 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen & Steers Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macquarie Gp Limited reported 94,021 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 3.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16.66M shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Management stated it has 4.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 397 shares. First Washington Corporation stated it has 3,014 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Strategic Fincl accumulated 255 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Putnam Limited Company reported 496,958 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.04% or 498 shares. Sta Wealth Lc has 6.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ar Asset Mngmt Inc owns 376 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.31 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.93M for 29.27 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 10,113 shares to 244,329 shares, valued at $20.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.98M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paychex cut on weakening employment environment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting PAYX Put And Call Options For October 18th – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aircastle Limited (AYR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agree To Buy Paychex At $62.50, Earn 3.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ensemble Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 6.93% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Meyer Handelman Com holds 0.02% or 4,900 shares. 48,176 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company reported 17,370 shares stake. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Piedmont Advsrs has 31,420 shares. Maple Cap Mgmt accumulated 2,825 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wedge Management L LP Nc accumulated 544,952 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Park Natl Oh invested in 0.04% or 7,891 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 142,537 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stanley has invested 0.58% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 125,300 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).