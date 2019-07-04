As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Trimmed by $497,440 Its Position; As Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Shares Rose, Cortland Advisers Lifted by $1.52 Million Its Stake

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 285,303 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 6,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 20,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 1.43M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Bank owns 1,557 shares. Beach Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 48,272 shares or 5.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sfmg Limited Co has 0.11% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 15,619 are owned by Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Liability. Coastline holds 21,990 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,500 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 11,550 shares. Citigroup invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mirador Prns LP has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Qci Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 278 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West invested in 0.06% or 8,164 shares. Violich Cap reported 10,924 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 25,352 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd owns 75,677 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Karpas Strategies has invested 4.08% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $6.43 million activity. $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was sold by DOODY JOSEPH. MUCCI MARTIN sold 50,000 shares worth $3.62 million.