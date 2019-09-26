As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Azimuth Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $2.16 Million; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Abb LTD (ABB) Stake as Stock Declined

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 88,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 248,982 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98 million, down from 337,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 636,869 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – ABB Earns North American Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications; 19/04/2018 – Automation in Africa, Asia and the Middle East is booming, ABB CEO says; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 06/04/2018 – ABB hopes for U.S. concessions on tariffs on Chinese special steel; 29/03/2018 – ABB: Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett and Gunnar Brock Named to Board; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS SAYS M&A IS ALWAYS AN OPTION; 18/05/2018 – ABB Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – TERMO2POWER SA T2P.WA – IN TALKS WITH SWEDISH-SWISS COMPANY ABB WHICH IS INTERESTED IN CO’S TECHNOLOGY; 25/03/2018 – ABB CEO Aims to Double Robot Output in China Within Three Years

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 41.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 26,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 36,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, down from 62,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 452,633 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $757.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 13,143 shares to 302,258 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 7,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “ABB taps GE vet to take over U.S. ops – Triangle Business Journal” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ABB shares jump on new CEO appointment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is ABB a Buy Now That Its CEO Has Left? – The Motley Fool” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scout Invests stated it has 193,097 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Jefferies Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.76M shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Co owns 4,280 shares. Cambridge Investment has invested 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 2,802 are owned by Maple Cap Inc. Comgest Sas has invested 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, First Personal has 0.05% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 11,962 were reported by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. The Illinois-based Calamos Advsr Lc has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Texas Cap Bankshares Tx reported 4,399 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Moreover, North Star Inv Mngmt Corp has 0.9% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 94,863 shares. 119,216 were accumulated by Pdts Prtn. Captrust Financial Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,297 shares.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Paychex Honored for Excellence in Health & Well-being – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Paychex (PAYX) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex (PAYX) Q3 Earnings In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PAYX, M, CBOE – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.