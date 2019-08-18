As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Rose, Korea Investment Cut Stake by $3.33 Million; As Cdw (CDW) Stock Price Rose, Holder Wellington Shields Capital Management Upped Holding

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 102.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 7,750 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, up from 3,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $111.69. About 455,072 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 41,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 130,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, down from 172,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $81.47. About 1.42 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Select Equity Gp Lp reported 0% stake. Hl Finance Ser Ltd holds 99,376 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 23,707 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Smith Salley & has invested 0.37% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.04% or 46,578 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 615,384 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 5,685 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation owns 3,685 shares. Farmers Merchants holds 0.05% or 9,407 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 36,551 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 11,625 shares. Troy Asset Management Ltd holds 0.32% or 82,500 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 0.01% or 921 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 83,028 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 62,992 shares.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paychex cut on weakening employment environment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex Introduces Cyber Liability Protection – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 28,600 shares to 347,697 shares, valued at $31.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 409,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 797,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.52 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 874 shares to 6,857 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,800 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).