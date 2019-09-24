As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Rose, Holder Hendershot Investments Cut Holding by $955,300; Mig Capital Raised Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 17,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 195,505 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.70M, up from 178,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.55. About 1.66M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 21.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 11,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 41,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, down from 53,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $82.2. About 1.40M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $304.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,580 shares to 108,313 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.78 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $620.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 126,653 shares to 389,347 shares, valued at $29.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 214,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860,168 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings.